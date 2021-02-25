Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Reopening of Mass.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to give an update on the state's reopening process on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the Ledger Restaurant and Bar in Salem. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy.

Baker is also due to testify before lawmakers at 11 a.m. on his vaccine rollout, but didn't include that on his public schedule for the day. After absorbing criticism for aspects of the rollout, Baker has been touting progress on it all week.

At 4:30 p.m., Baker plans to join other governors for a virtual meeting with President Biden, as part of the winter meetings of the National Governors Association.

Some "new normal" aspects of the governor's reopening plans hinge on vaccines, which are being rolled out but have still not reached the bulk of the adult population in need of inoculations.

Baker said Wednesday that the state is working to improve its vaccine finder website by creating what he described as a “digital waiting room.” If there is high traffic on the website, those trying to make a vaccine appointment will be placed in the waiting room area.

“It’s the equivalent of creating a line,” the Republican said during a Wednesday press conference. “It’s designed to basically keep the site running.”

The improvement is in place Thursday, when new appointments become available. Those trying to use the site have experienced frustration with demand for vaccine shots vastly outpacing supply in Massachusetts. The state's scheduling website also crashed last Thursday due to the high volume on the first day that about 1 million new people 65 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Without an increase in doses from the federal government, it should take about a month to get through the latest phase of those eligible for shots, including individuals 65 years old and older, Baker said.

On Thursday, about 50,000 new appointments are being added at mass vaccination sites, including locations at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, Springfield, Danvers, Dartmouth and Natick. Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will administer another 20,000 doses next week.