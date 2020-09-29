Gov. Baker to Speak Amid Uptick in Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations continue to see an uptick in Massachusetts.

He is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. at the State House.

Massachusetts reported 367 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 11 deaths.

There have now been 9,202 confirmed deaths and 128,793 cases, according to the state Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up slightly to 0.9%, according to the report.

Monday's coronavirus update came following a weekend in which more than 1,100 cases were reported in the state.

At the same time that the number of daily new cases inches upward and the number of active cases of the highly-contagious virus continues a climb it started in July, Massachusetts hospitals have also seen a spike in COVID-19 patients needing to be hospitalized.

Starting Monday, Massachusetts restaurants are able to seat more people per table and add bar seating.

The rise in cases and hospitalizations comes as students have returned to college campuses, elementary, middle and high schools across the state have opened their doors and the economy has continued to slowly return to some semblance of normalcy. Just last week, Gov. Charlie Baker said he was relaxing restaurant guidelines, increasing seating from 6 to 10 people per table and allowing for bar seating.

The recent increase in cases has some health experts concerned that the state might soon need to roll back some of the state's reopening efforts.

A spokesperson for the state told the Boston Globe that they attribute the recent rise in cases to the increased testing taking place at colleges across Massachusetts.

“We are monitoring this recent trend, which includes the impact of significant testing by colleges and universities across the Commonwealth,” Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Command Center, told the newspaper. “The significant increase in testing across the Commonwealth has contributed to an increase in positive cases.”