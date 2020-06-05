Gov. Baker to Speak Friday Ahead of Announcement on Phase 2 Reopening

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to give a coronavirus update Friday, one day before he is scheduled to announce when Phase 2 of the reopening will begin.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. from LabCentral in Cambridge, a shared laboratory space where companies have transitioned their operations to address COVID-19.

The next phase in getting Massachusetts back in business, including reopening child care centers, could start as soon as Monday if downward trends in the coronavirus pandemic continue, Baker has said.

The official announcement on Phase 2 of the reopening plan will come Saturday, he said at a news conference Wednesday.

Child care centers, which currently are open only to children of emergency workers, will need to screen staffers and youngsters for symptoms of illness before allowing them in each day.

Centers must use only one entrance, stagger drop-off schedules and try to avert close contact between children.

While some more businesses were able to reopen Monday in Massachusetts, others are looking ahead at future phases.

At summer camps, attendees will have to stay in their groups, counselors won’t be able to move among groups, and field trips will be banned for now.

Retail stores that open their floors in Phase 2 must limit occupancy, require workers and customers to wear face masks, and — for groceries and pharmacies — create special hours for customers older 60, who are at higher risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

There are also concerns about the virus spreading at recent police-misconduct protests, Baker said, noting many participants wore masks.

“Anytime there’s big gatherings in close quarters, the potential for spread is real,” Baker said. “It’ll be a few weeks before we really know what the impact of that is.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.