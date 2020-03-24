Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to address the state's coronavirus response at noon on Tuesday, the exact time when his stay-at-home advisory and order to close non-essential businesses is scheduled to take effect.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel are all expected to speak at the press conference at the State House.

On Monday, Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close to the public for two weeks starting Tuesday and issued a stay-at-home advisory in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker demanding the closure of all nonessential businesses, small business owners are wondering what that means for their future.

All non-essential businesses will be required to close their physical workplaces and facilities to all workers and the public beginning at noon Tuesday until April 7.

The stay-at-home advisory, which outlines social distancing protocol, will be in effect until the same day, Baker said.

Baker said essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and all other businesses that provide essential services would remain open.

We have a lot of updates today on government action being taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, and an exclusive interview with a woman who is stuck quarantined in a Chinese hotel for two weeks.

"Everyone is urged to stay home and limit all unnecessary activities," Baker said. "We're asking everyone to use their common sense, think about the impact this virus is having on the sick and elderly, and to limit their interactions with other people."

The governor said people can still go for a walk "around the block or at the park," but urged those at the park not to engage in activities that involve close personal contact, including basketball and football.

Essential businesses include supermarkets and the businesses that support them, pharmacies, gas stations, and manufacturers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. Although medical marijuana facilities will be allowed to stay open, recreational pot shops are considered nonessential and must close, he said. Restaurants will be allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery only.

An aerial view of Boston and photos show an empty city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker acknowledged the moves could have an "incredible impact" on local businesses, but stressed that now is the time to act.

"By taking these actions now, we will significantly improve our position in the fight to slow the spread of this virus," he said in a news conference.

Health officials on Monday announced four additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, bringing the state's total to nine; and 131 new COVID-19 cases that brought the total to 777 cases statewide.

City officials in Worcester are coming up with a backup plan in case the hospital system is overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, with beds being set up at the DCU Center.

For most people, health officials say the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, however, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Health officials say COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, health officials say they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick.

Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms, according to health officials.