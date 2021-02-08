Gov. Baker to Speak on Need for More Federal COVID-19 Funding

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to speak on the need for more federal funding to support the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m., and will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and U.S. Congressman Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Massachusetts health officials reported 3,004 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 76 more deaths on Sunday, while also finding that under 3% of tests are returning positive for the first time since November.

There have now been totals of 516,530 confirmed cases and 14,698 deaths in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 301 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, decreased to 2.96% from 3.11% the previous day. It's the first time that metric was below 3% since Nov. 9, according to the dashboard.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped to 1,389. Of that number, 318 were listed as being in intensive care units and 191 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases rose to 59,162 on Sunday, from 58,768 Saturday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was on hand Sunday morning as the Patriots held a sendoff for the 76 New England health care workers flying on the team's plane to Super Bowl LV in Florida.

Citing encouraging trends in the state's coronavirus data, Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that he would ease some of the state's business restrictions.

More people can eat at restaurants and work out at gyms in Massachusetts after relaxed restrictions took effect Monday. The new capacity limit of 40% went into effect at 5 a.m. after sitting at 25% since Dec. 26.

The state remains in Phase 3, Step 1 of its reopening plan, which means other restrictions remain in place. Indoor performance venues and indoor recreational businesses are still barred and restaurants must continue with table limitations of parties of six for a maximum of 90 minutes.

