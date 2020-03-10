Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the state spiked to 92, more than double the 41 cases announced just 24 hours earlier.

"Today, I'm declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts. This declaration will give our administration more flexibility to respond to this evolving outbreak," he said.

Baker said starting Wednesday, foreign and domestic travel will be discontinued for state executive branch employees. They will also be encouraged to meet virtually and work remotely whenever possible.

The governor urged all employers of large organizations to follow suit where appropriate. He also warned older adults and anyone with underlying health conditions to avoid attending sporting events or large gatherings or using public transportation if possible.

"The purpose of moving forward with these measures now is to act before the numbers increase to a point where the virus spread is severely impacting the Commonwealth," Baker said. "The highly contagious nature of this disease means if everyone plays their part in slowing the spread the number of people who become infected and require medical attention doesn't spike all at once, which would overwhelm many of our systems."

He said there is "no question" the steps being taken to mitigate the spread of the virus will be disruptive.

"We expect this disruption to continue for the foreseeable future and understand it will cause an inconvenience for many," Baker added, "but our goal needs to be to significantly increase efforts to mitigate the spread of this disease now."

Nearly half of the state's cases -- 41 -- are in Middlesex County. Norfolk County has 22 cases, Suffolk County 20 and Berkshire County 7. Essex and Worcester counties have one case apiece. Forty of the patients are female, and 52 are male.

Seventy of the cases are associated with a conference held by the biotech company Biogen from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District.

Six patients are currently hospitalized, 62 are not, and 24 remain under investigation.

Officials say the risk level of contracting the virus remains low.

Do you have symptoms of coronavirus and wish to get tested? We want to hear about your experience. Please share your contact information with the NBC10 Boston Investigators here or email tips@nbcboston.com.