Gov. Baker to Tour Moderna, Give COVID-19 Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour vaccine maker Moderna's Norwood facility and give an update on COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday morning.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel plans to join the governor to tour lab facilities. They will be joined by Moderna Therapeutics Head of Manufacturing Science & Technology Paul Chen and Senior Vice President of U.S. Manufacturing Scott Nickerson. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, who has been leading the state's response to the pandemic, will also be on hand and a vaccination update is planned as part of the 10:30 a.m. event.

It's the governor's first live event in Massachusetts since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Monday cleared Pfizer's vaccine for use among those between 12 and 15 years old.

On Tuesday, Baker praised the state’s COVID-19 vaccine push during a meeting with other governors and President Joe Biden, saying the state’s “mixed model” of vaccine distribution helped ensure a broad base of Massachusetts residents received shots.

“Our program was basically what I refer to as a mixed model,” Baker said. “Our mass vaccination sites did about a million shots but we also had regional collaboratives with local boards of health and local providers in areas where we had a lot of geography between and among people.”

The state also prioritized getting shots into the arms of the state’s more vulnerable populations, the Republican said.

“We’ve managed to successfully vaccinate so far our Hispanic community, our Asian community, our Black community in rates that are right up there with our white community,” Baker told Biden. “We still have some work to do there but we’ve made a lot of progress.”

Not everyone was ready to give Baker high marks.

Activists say that while Massachusetts has made rapid progress on overall rates of vaccination, persistent racial disparities in vaccination remain and illustrate a lack of equity in the rollout process.

“While Governor Baker is touting Massachusetts’ progress on vaccine distribution, racial disparities have persisted since the beginning of the vaccine program and remain a major concern,” said Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition Co-Chairs Dr. Atyia Martin of the Resilient 21 Coalition, Eva Millona of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, and Carlene Pavlos of the Massachusetts Public Health Association.

They said vaccination rates among communities of color remain below the rate of the white population, even though those communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 hospitalization.

While 55% of white residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, only 33% of Hispanic residents, 37% of Black residents, and 53% of Asian residents have received at least one dose, according to the latest weekly COVID-19 vaccination report.

“If reaching the communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and ensuring equitable access to the vaccine was truly a top priority for the Baker administration, it would have invested in these community-based sites proven to reduce inequities from the outset of the program,” the three said in a press release Tuesday.

If adults don't have to wear masks outdoors while remaining socially distanced, why do kids have to, some Massachusetts parents are wondering.

Also on Tuesday, state health officials released some positive pandemic numbers, with the state reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths and the number of residents fully vaccinated against the disease topping 3 million.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by about 470.

With no new deaths, the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll remained at 17,344 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to about 654,000.