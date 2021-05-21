Gov. Baker to Tour School, Give Remarks as State Prepares for Full Reopening

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to give remarks Friday after touring a charter school in Brockton, as the state prepares to fully reopen the state next week.

Baker was expected to speak to reporters after touring the New Heights Charter School in Brockton around 1:15 p.m. to highlight its early college program.

The scheduled remarks come as the state prepares to fully reopen on May 29, a move that comes about two months early and in the wake of federal guidance saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most situations. All industries in Massachusetts were previously slated to reopen on Aug. 1.

With the latest update to Massachusetts' reopening plan, all businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC's new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.

Face coverings, first advised by the state in April of last year, will still be mandatory for anyone taking public and private transportation including rideshares, taxis, ferries, the MBTA and the Commuter Rail as well as in transit stations. Masks will also be mandatory inside schools, child care programs, health care facilities, nursing homes and other settings that host vulnerable populations.

Baker has also announced Massachusetts state of emergency will end June 15, citing the state's nation-leading vaccination process in his decision to hasten the reopening timeline.

Also effective May 29, all industries will be permitted to open at 100% capacity and the gathering limit will be rescinded. All industries will be encouraged to follow CDC guidance for cleaning and hygiene protocols.

Businesses may choose to set their own requirements for vaccinations or masking.

On May 18, 2020, the Administration published the reopening phases, which called for ending restrictions when vaccines became widely available. Today, there are over 975 locations for Massachusetts residents to access vaccines without delay.