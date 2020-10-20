Gov. Baker to Visit Suffolk Downs Testing Site, Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will visit a new free drive-through testing site at Suffolk Downs and provide an update on the state's continuing battle with the coronavirus on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo are also expected to attend.

Massachusetts reported 827 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the most since late May. Fifteen new deaths were also reported. The average percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive remains at 1.2%.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 500. Of that number, 86 were listed as being in intensive care units and 33 are intubated, according to state health officials.

The holidays are typically the busiest time of year for travel, but amid the threat of COVID-19, health experts are hoping more people stay closer to home this year. Andrew Noymer, a public health expert and professor at the University of California, Irvine, joined LX News to discuss the health risks of holiday travel and safety tips for visiting relatives this year.

That followed a weekend in which nearly 1,300 new cases and 35 new deaths from the virus were reported. The new cases logged brought the state's total over 140,000 since the first case was reported in February, according to Department of Public Health data.

Counting deaths among patients with confirmed and probable cases, a total of 9,752 people in Massachusetts have lost their lives to the pandemic. The daily percent of tested individuals who are positive was at or above 4% from Oct. 12-17, according to Sunday's report, and hit 5% on Oct. 15.

On Monday, the state launched a new text alert system aimed at residents of 10 communities with continual high COVID-19 risks. The text alerts will remind people that the pandemic is not over, and precautions like mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing, maintaining physical distance and avoiding social gatherings are still necessary.

