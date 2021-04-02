Gov. Baker Traveling to Florida This Weekend

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will travel to Florida "to attend to family matters," according to a spokesperson, returning to the Bay State on Sunday.

"The governor and the first lady will comply with all Massachusetts travel protocols," the spokesperson said.

Baker traveled to Florida last month to join his wife, first lady Lauren Baker, after a death in the family. They stayed for several days to attend to family affairs and said they observed all travel protocols upon returning.

The governor's office did not disclose details of the death. Lauren Baker's parents had lived in Florida as recently as 2018, and the governor and his family have visited there on several occasions during his time in office.

Massachusetts has eased its COVID-19 travel rules since that trip, replacing the travel order with a travel advisory, one that no longer requires people entering the state to complete a travel form.

At a press conference on Thursday, Baker warned against holding large family holiday gatherings for Easter or Passover.

"We know these holidays are very important to people and a very significant opportunity for folks to gather with family and friends," Baker said. "But these celebrations, in many respects, really do need to look a little different this year than in past years."

He urged people to celebrate only with members of their immediate household, and said anyone spending any length of time with people outside of their household should wear masks, social distance and not share drink or food to prevent a surge in cases similar to what the state has seen following other major holidays.

"We saw it happen at Thanksgiving, we saw it happen at Christmas. Let's try to make this a little different from what we saw the previous two," Baker said.