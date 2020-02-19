Decision 2020

Gov. Baker Won’t Say Who He’s Voting for on Super Tuesday. But It’s Not Donald Trump

The Republican governor has often publicly opposed the president's policies

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't ready to say who he's voting for on Super Tuesday. But he made it clear that it's not President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor was asked during a media availability Wednesday who he plans to vote for, but didn't have an immediate answer.

"We'll be able to talk about that sometime between now and then," Baker said of the March 3 primary.

U.S. & World

Julian Assange 3 hours ago

Lawyer: Trump Offered Assange a Pardon If He Cleared Russia of DNC Hack

NASCAR 3 hours ago

Newman Released From Hospital; Chastain to Race Las Vegas

"As I've said many times, I didn't vote for the president last time, and I'm not going to vote for him this time," he quickly added.

Baker is no fan of the president. In 2016, he opted not to cast a ballot in the presidential race rather than vote for Trump. Since then, he's often publicly opposed Trump's policies.

Among the other choices on the Republican side of the ballot is former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld. Baker served in Weld's cabinet as secretary of health and human services in the 1990s but said last year that he wasn't ready to throw his support behind his former boss.

And though former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is still in the running.

Massachusetts is one of many communities holding primaries on Super Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Donald TrumpCharlie Bakerpolitics
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us