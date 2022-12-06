Massachusetts

Gov.-Elect Healey, Mayor Wu to Meet to Discuss Transition

The two are scheduled to meet at Boston City Hall and address the media immediately afterward

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey will meet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday afternoon to discuss her transition and "the important partnership between the state and the city," according to a press release.

The two are scheduled to meet at Boston City Hall, and will address the media at 1:45 p.m., immediately following their meeting.

This is the first official meeting between the two top elected officials, though both Healey and Wu participated in a welcoming ceremony for Prince William and Princess Catherine last Wednesday and then attended a Celtics game with the royals.

Prince William spoke to the City of Boston on Wednesday, introduced by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu, at the start of his and Princess Catherine's royal visit.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Wu also endorsed Healey, a fellow Democrat, in this year's gubernatorial election.

Healey soundly defeated Republican Geoff Diehl in the November election. She met with outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker a day after her victory to begin the transition process.

Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll is heading up Healey's transition team, which also includes a former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group and a former MBTA board member.

More on Gov.-elect Maura Healey

Maura Healey Nov 18

Maura Healey Builds Out Her Transition Team

Maura Healey Nov 10

After Being Elected Governor, Healey Meets With Baker to Mark Transition

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us