Conn. Gov. Lamont Recovering After Hip Replacement Surgery

Gov. Ned Lamont had hip replacement surgery on Wednesday morning and he is recovering at home and will be working remotely, according to his staff.

Max Reiss, Lamont’s director of communications, released a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“This morning, Governor Lamont underwent hip replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford and he is currently recovering at home. The surgery is very similar to the one he experienced just about one year ago, however it was on the opposite hip. His medical team says that he is on track for a speedy recovery, and over the next couple of days he plans to rest at home while working remotely,” the statement from Reiss says.