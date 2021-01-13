gov. ned lamont

Conn. Gov. Lamont Recovering After Hip Replacement Surgery

Governor Lamont gets heckled
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont is recovering from hip replacement surgery, his spokesperson said on Wednesday evening.

“Governor Lamont is currently recovering at home following a previously scheduled surgical procedure to replace his hip. The procedure was conducted at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford. He is feeling well and will undergo physical therapy to aid in his recuperation. Governor Lamont’s medical team says he is on track for a speedy recovery. The administration will provide updates on his progress as they become available.”

It is unclear how long the governor's recovery will take.

This article tagged under:

gov. ned lamont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us