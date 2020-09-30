Gov. Lamont Announces New Resources to Reduce Spread of COVID-19

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the launch of new community resources aimed at helping the state's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said the state's positivity rate is 1.8 percent and the state is doing what it can to help people take precautions and not infect others.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Lamont said.

Lamont said that the state will help people who are positive find housing if they cannot isolate from others in their home or live in multi-generational homes.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said support is available to people throughout the state. If people who test positive need help to find a place to stay to keep family or co-workers healthy, they call call 211 to get help, she said.

As of Tuesday, Connecticut's current COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped as the positive test rate climbed to 1.75%, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health.

The 1 p.m. conference took place in the testing area at the Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford.

Gov. Lamont was joined by several state officials including Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Mayor Luke Bronin, and Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.

Officials said contact tracers reach out to people who test positive and those who have been in contact with them. Then, people who need to quarantine with be connected to a community resource coordinators to provide assistance to people who need some help with things like getting groceries and medication.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said those who test positive need to protect their community and isolate while getting healthy and residents will be supported through it.

"That is a critical commitment to you," Bronin said.

Nichelle Mullins, president and chief executive officer of Charter Health Oak Center, stressed the need for people who test positive to stay home.