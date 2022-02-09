Conn. Governor to Deliver State of the State Address

Gov. Ned Lamont is set to deliver the 2022 State of the State address on the first day of the legislative session on Wednesday.

Lamont is expected to speak during a joint session of the Connecticut General Assembly starting at noon.

Some of Lamont's proposals include cutting taxes and addressing gun violence in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont today is proposing several tax cuts, including reducing the motor vehicle tax rate, expanding and increasing property tax credits and more.

Last week, Lamont revealed proposals to cut taxes including on motor vehicles. The proposal would reduce the motor vehicle tax rate, expand and increase property tax credits and more.

His proposal would lower the mill rate cap on motor vehicle property taxes from 45 mills to 29 mills and reimburse local governments for the revenue impact that comes from it.

His office said that would affect more than 1.7 million vehicles, 77% of vehicles, in 103 towns and cities and it would apply to passenger, commercial, and combination vehicles.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Gov. Ned Lamont revealed proposals to cut taxes Wednesday, but some Republicans say it's election-year rhetoric.

Lamont also announced proposals on addressing gun violence that include reestablishing a state gun tracing task force that works with local and federal authorities, creating a statewide community violence intervention program, requiring registration of pre-2019 “ghost guns," and creating a state license for all gun dealers in Connecticut, according to his office.

Lamont is also proposing to make it easier for law enforcement officers to request the gun permits of those openly carrying firearms, and ban the carrying of firearms in polling places, public buildings, public transit, and at demonstrations.

This is a gubernatorial election year and Lamont has filed paperwork to run for re-election.

Bob Stefanowski, a Madison businessman and Republican who ran against Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018, is going to run for governor again.

Republican Susan Patricelli Regan is also running for governor.