Gov. Lamont to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan for Educators

Governor Ned Lamont is set to hold a conference in Waterbury this morning to talk about the vaccine rollout for teachers and child care workers.

The news conference will take place at City Hall at 11 a.m.

Starting on Monday, those who work as pre-K to grade 12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will also be eligible for the vaccine.

The state said there will be dedicated clinics and those working in eligible fields should receive information from their employer on how to set up an appointment at one of those clinics.

This priority list includes teachers, paraeducators, custodial services, food services employees, bus drivers, in-class volunteers, in-school administrative staff and professional health care providers.

It will not include employees who do not need to be in a school building, those who are telecommuting or school board members.

Lamont said this is an effort to get schools reopened as quickly as possible and preventing school staff quarantine shutdowns.

Several individuals are expected to join in on the conversation, including educators and officials on both state and local levels.

