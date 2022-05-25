Gov. Lamont to Discuss Gun Violence at News Conference

Governor Ned Lamont is holding a news conference on Wednesday to discuss gun violence.

The news conference will be held outside the Connecticut State Capitol on the north steps.

It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Lamont's news conference to discuss gun violence comes one day after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two teachers.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor Tuesday to address politicians and beg for change after a mass shooting resulted in the death of over 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

Tuesday's school shooting in Texas is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown in 2012. At Sandy Hook, 20 children and six adults were killed.