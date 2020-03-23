10 Coronavirus Deaths In Connecticut; 415 Confirmed Cases

Ten people in Connecticut have now died of coronavirus-related complications, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

New numbers released on Monday show that 415 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The largest number of cases continue to be in Fairfield County.

So far, 4,500 people have been tested, Lamont said.

Here is how the numbers break down by county:

Fairfield County: 270

Hartford County: 61

Litchfield County: 13

Middlesex County: 8

New Haven County: 41

New London County: 4

Tolland County: 16

Windham County: 2

Lamont has ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close by 8 p.m. Monday. You can see a list of what the state considers essential businesses here.

On Monday, Lamont said he is ordering all schools remained closed until at least April 20. He originally had ordered that schools stay closed through March 31.

The worst is yet to come, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Cartter.

He said he believes there are likely thousands in Connecticut who have COVID-19 and either aren't showing symptoms or haven't been tested yet.

Cartter said he expected to see more coronavirus-related deaths in the state than deaths from the flu in a normal year, which ranges from 300 to 600.