Coronavirus Positivity Rate Down to 3.14%, 28 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate decreased to 3.14% as 28 more virus-related deaths were reported since Wednesday.

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 7,185.

Out of just shy of 30,000 COVID-19 tests performed, 937 came back positive. A total of 257,941 people tested positive for the virus since it emerged.

Hospitalizations continue to decline. With a decrease of 37, there are now 837 people in Connecticut hospitals with the virus.

Wednesday's infection rate was at 3.77% and the state's seven-day average was below 4%.

Vaccine Update in Connecticut

As of Thursday, 459,257 vaccination doses have been administered in Connecticut.

Of that number, 358,019 are first doses and 101,238 are second doses. Governor Ned Lamont said most nursing homes and first responders who received the vaccine in phase 1a should have received second doses.

Just shy of 50% of the 75 plus population has now received the COVID-19 vaccine, Lamont said.

Several major cities across Connecticut have vaccinated less than 50% of the 75 plus population thus far. Of these cities, New Britain has vaccinated only 18% of people 75 and over and Bridgeport 24%, according to state officials.

Lamont said all people 75 and over who wish to get the vaccine should be able to get it by mid-February.

Connecticut is now number 4 nationally in terms of vaccine administration. The governor said the decline from number 3 to number 4 can be attributed to storm cancellations earlier this week.

Lamont said the federal vaccine supply will increase by 17% starting next week. Of this increase, there will be a 5% increase in state allocation and 12% will go directly to the federal pharmacy program.