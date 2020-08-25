Danbury

Gov. Lamont to Hold News Conference Amid COVID-19 Spike in Danbury

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference to discuss the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Danbury.

The governor will be joined by Mayor Mark Boughton, Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, City of Danbury Acting Health Director Kara Prunty, and other local officials.

The 11 a.m. conference will be held outside of city hall.

Last week, the state Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for the city of Danbury due to a spike in cases.

On Tuesday, the superintendent of schools announced that the school year will start with all distance learning because of the spike.

Danbury announced on Monday that its students will begin the school year remotely because the city has seen a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Students at Western Connecticut State University were also told they will not be allowed to return to university residence halls for at least two weeks.

