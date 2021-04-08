Gov. Lamont to Hold News Conference on COVID-19 at 4 P.M.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference this afternoon to talk about the state’s coronavirus pandemic response efforts.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.84 percent with an additional 1,038 cases since the day before.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️27,019 tests were administered and 1,038 came back positive (3.84% rate)

➡️514 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 9)

➡️There have been 5 additional deaths



People who are 16 years old and up and live, work or study in Connecticut are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of March 31, 713,037 people in Connecticut, 19.63 percent, were fully vaccinated and 1.2 million had received at least one dose, according to the state’s data.

If you want a COVID vaccine and need some helping getting an appointment, we have some tips here.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m.