coronavirus vaccine

Gov. Lamont to Hold News Conference on COVID-19 at 4 P.M.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference this afternoon to talk about the state’s coronavirus pandemic response efforts.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.84 percent with an additional 1,038 cases since the day before.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

People who are 16 years old and up and live, work or study in Connecticut are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of March 31, 713,037 people in Connecticut, 19.63 percent, were fully vaccinated and 1.2 million had received at least one dose, according to the state’s data.

If you want a COVID vaccine and need some helping getting an appointment, we have some tips here.

Tips: How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in CT

Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

holocaust 2 hours ago

Auschwitz Survivor Shared Her Bread, and it Saved Her Life

LX 4 hours ago

‘Mommy Juice' Might Be a Pandemic Stress-Reliever, But It's Killing Women

Derek Chauvin 4 hours ago

Derek Chauvin's Defense is Focusing on the Crowd Around Him as George Floyd Died

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us