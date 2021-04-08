Gov. Lamont to Hold News Conference on COVID-19 at 4 P.M.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference this afternoon to talk about the state’s coronavirus pandemic response efforts.
As of Wednesday, Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.84 percent with an additional 1,038 cases since the day before.
People who are 16 years old and up and live, work or study in Connecticut are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of March 31, 713,037 people in Connecticut, 19.63 percent, were fully vaccinated and 1.2 million had received at least one dose, according to the state’s data.
If you want a COVID vaccine and need some helping getting an appointment, we have some tips here.
Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m.
