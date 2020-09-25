Gov. Lamont Announces Agenda For Special Session

Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday there are four areas he wants the General Assembly to address during a special session next week.

The governor wants the legislature to make it easier for absentee ballots to be processed and counted. A proposed bill would allow town registrars to begin processing absentee ballots the Friday before Election Day. The ballots themselves would still be counted on Election Day.

Lamont also said lawmakers would take up an energy bill to set goals for a performance-based regulatory system for the state's utility companies.

The final two issues include money for school construction and a bill regarding the Transfer Act. The bill to update the Transfer Act would take the state out of the process of property transfers involving Brownfield sites.