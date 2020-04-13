Coronavirus in CT: Gov. Lamont Joins Five Other States to Announce COVID-19 Reopening Task Force

What to Know Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware will form a joint task force to plan for reopening the economy

The task force will begin work immediately with no date set to reopen non-essential businesses, which have been closed in Connecticut since March 23

More than 12,000 people have tested positive in Connecticut for COVID-19 and more than 550 residents have died from the illness or related complications

Governor Ned Lamont, along with the governors from New York, Rhode Island, and several other Northeast states, introduced the next steps towards reopening the state from the recent coronavirus closures.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a joint task force between his state, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware. Each state will name a public health official, economic development official, and chief of staff to serve on a working group, which will start work as soon as Tuesday to begin designing a reopening plan.

Governor Cuomo said an economic restart must be approached as a regional issue "any plan to reopen society must be driven by data and experts, not opinion and politics."

"I don’t believe we wind up with a fully common strategy. You have different states in different positions," Cuomo said.

Lamont said he wants to make sure not to rush to reopen the state too quickly, which could lead to a surge in new cases.

We have to "make sure you don't pull the trigger too early," the governor said.

There is no deadline for the task force to deliver a reopening plan, but Cuomo said it must be "within weeks".

"We want it ASAP, but we want it smart," Cuomo said.

Lamont said "working together makes the most sense."

"What we do, I want to do on a coordinated basis," he said.

Governor Lamont raised concern about the reopening of the transportation corridor along I-95.

"It's the commuter corridor for us, but it's also the COVID corridor," he said.

Earlier on Monday, in his daily press conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the curve of new coronavirus cases in New York state has flattened showing the state is in or approaching a plateau.

Governor Cuomo said an announcement would come at 2 p.m. Monday focused on a regional approach to reopen states, although, he said, "any plan to reopen society must be driven by data and experts, not opinion and politics."

Any plan to reopen society MUST be driven by data and experts, not opinion and politics.



We will learn from the warning signs from other countries.



We will take every precaution.



We will work together as a region. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2020

This is new terrain for all of us.



As we make life-saving decisions there is strength in unity.



Thank you for coordinating with us @GovMurphy, @GovNedLamont, @GovernorTomWolf, @JohnCarneyDE and @GovRaimondo. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2020

Governor Lamont has previously said that he would want to work closely with the governors of New York and New Jersey on a reopening plan and timeline.

Lamont closed non-essential businesses in the state beginning March 23. He recently signed another executive order requiring those businesses to remain closed until at least May 20, along with schools across the state.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano sent a letter Monday to Lamont urging the governor to consult with the state legislature before committing to any decision made in conjunction with the other states"

"I am glad to see you taking a step toward discussing how to relax regulations and reopen businesses in our state when safe to do so," Fasano wrote in his letter. "More than anything, we need a plan that is tailored to Connecticut and that reflects input from Connecticut residents and regions across the state. We need much more than a one-size-fits-all approach."

NY Gov. Cuomo explains how reopening the state will include easing isolation, increasing economic activity, recalibrating who is an “essential worker” and using more testing.



"If you see [the infection rate start rising] ... then you know you’ve opened the valve too fast.” pic.twitter.com/twnW2WAnLJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 13, 2020