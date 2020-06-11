Gov. Lamont Warns Not to Take Declining COVID-19 Metrics For Granted

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday warned that Connecticut should not take the state's downward trend in coronavirus metrics for granted.

Connecticut saw another decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Thursday. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was fewer than 250.

There were 114 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,461. The number of people tested who were positive for COVID-19 was around 2%, which is an important number, according to Lamont.

The state saw another 26 fatalities due to coronavirus. The death toll now stands at 4,146.

New Mask PSA

The governor also announced the state has launched a new public service announcement campaign promoting mask wearing in public.

The campaign uses the slogan "If you have to ask, wear a mask." It will be on billboards around the state and includes a television spot.