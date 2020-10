Gov. Ned Lamont Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.

Connecticut's positivity rate has hovered above 1% for the past few weeks.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by 21 on Monday, bringing the total to 155. That is the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since mid-June.

