Priority Access to COVID-19 Vaccine to be Given to People 16-44 With Specific High-Risk Conditions: Governor

Priority COVID-19 vaccine access will be given to people ages 16 to 44 with specific medically high-risk conditions, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Connecticut residents with the below conditions will be given priority to register for vaccines:

Sickle cell disease

End stage renal disease on dialysis

Active cancer treatment

Solid organ transplant

Down syndrome

All patients of Connecticut Children's and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

Priority will also be given to those with "intellectual and developmental disabilities," the governor said in a news conference Monday. He said there will be dedicated clinics organized by the Department of Developmental Services.

Connecticut's New COVID-19 Numbers

The governor said Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is at 3.53% as the state prepares to roll out vaccines to everyone 16 and over later this week.

Over the past three days, 18 more people have died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 7,883.

The new group of eligibility will include around 1.3 million residents. Within that group, about 200,000 residents will have already received at least a first dose before April 1 because of eligibility from their employment, including educators or health care workers, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.” Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory. Insurance information does not need to be entered. You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself. In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results. You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

