Gov. Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Due to Wildfires

By Elizabeth Campos

Gov. Gavin Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday as a result of the ongoing wildfires and extreme heat wave across California.

The emergency declaration will help ensure the availability of resources to help in controlling the fires.

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," he said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Gov. Newsom secured assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid fire response in Napa, Nevada and Monterey County.

