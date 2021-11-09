Gov. Sununu to Announce 2022 Plans

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to reveal his plans for the 2022 election on Tuesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m.

Sununu, a Republican, has long been rumored to be a candidate for Democrat Maggie Hassan's U.S. Senate seat but has yet to indicate which way he is leaning. He is in his third term as New Hampshire's governor. If he runs the race would draw plenty of national attention, with control of the Senate in Washington possibly hanging in the balance.

In New Hampshire, Republicans are pushing Gov. Chris Sununu to challenge Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, in hopes of flipping the U.S. Senate seat.

Democratic analyst Arnie Arnesen told NBC10 Boston earlier this year that it would be "probably the most challenging [race] for Maggie that you could possibly imagine."

Sununu's brother John E. Sununu served in the Senate, and his father, John H. Sununu is also a former New Hampshire governor who served as chief of staff to former President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1991.

Chris Sununu remains mostly popular in New Hampshire, though some Republicans have taken him to task for restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for who would pull of the win, Republican consultant Tom Rath said it could go either way.

"I think it's a jump ball," he said.

If Sununu decides not to run for Senate, former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte is seen as a possible candidate. She was defeated by Hassan in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.