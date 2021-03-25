Gov. Sununu to Announce Next Vaccine Phases Thursday

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to announce dates for the next phases of New Hampshire's vaccine rollout on Thursday afternoon, including details on when residents age 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for the vaccine.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The team continues to get doses into arms as quickly as the federal government delivers them,” Sununu said in a statement. “We are accelerating our efforts and as I’ve long said, within the very near future every Granite Stater 16+ will be able to register for the vaccine. New Hampshire is moving full speed ahead.”

New Hampshire is now in Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout, with teachers, school workers and child care providers being vaccinated through regional public health networks working in partnership with school officials as well as state-run sites.

New Hampshire residents aged 50 to 64 fall into Phase 2B of the state's vaccination rollout. Registration for that group opened Monday, but appointments won't begin until March 25.

As of Monday, 22% of the state's population had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with 12% fully vaccinated, officials said. Coronavirus metrics like the test positivity rate are holding steady.

Teachers and school staff in nearly 40 New Hampshire school districts are eligible to begin getting COVID vaccines, and a new registration system will debut when the rest can sign up next week.

Sununu announced Tuesday that a second mass vaccination drive will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend after a previous mass vaccination drive was held there earlier in the month.

The mass vaccination event will be held on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. It will not be open to walk-in appointments. Appointments remain available for eligible residents to schedule on the state's new Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface (VINI) website.

The state said it hopes to vaccinate 8,000 individuals at this speedway this weekend.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. Appointments remain available for eligible individuals to schedule at vaccines.nh.gov or through their VINI account. Residents can also call 211 to schedule an appointment.

Those with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at the speedway in their VINI account. Those who don't live close to the speedway can still select the location for an appointment, but may need to expand their mile radius when looking for nearby appointments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.