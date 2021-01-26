Gov. Sununu to Give an Update on NH's Vaccine Rollout

Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

Vaccinations began Saturday for the more than 300,000 people in Phase 1B, which includes those aged 65 and older, people with multiple qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers and those living and working in residential facilities for people with developmental disabilities.

While the next phase is supposed to start in March, if the state doesn’t begin getting more doses, it would take well into May to finish the current phase.

Since registration opened Friday, nearly 200,000 people have signed up, and more than 60% have scheduled their first appointments, Sununu said. While some appointments are being scheduled as late as April, the state will move up appointment slots if it gets more vaccine.

The CDC is recommending educators get vaccinated in phase one, but in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, teachers are slated for phase two - and they’re not happy about it.

On Monday, state health officials announced that nonresidents are no longer eligible to get coronavirus vaccinations in New Hampshire.

Earlier rules would have allowed anyone who owned property in New Hampshire, including second homeowners and out-of-state landlords, to get vaccinated in the state, regardless of where they actually live.

But after some backlash, the state updated its guidance to say that only New Hampshire residents are eligible. Such residency must be proven with documentation such as a driver’s license or a recent payroll check showing a legal New Hampshire address.

More than 62,000 people have tested positive for the virus, including 434 cases announced Monday that included cases from several days. Three additional deaths were announced, bringing the total to 990.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 736 new cases per day on Jan. 10 to 782 new cases per day on Sunday.