Gov. Sununu to Give Weekly COVID-19 Update

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

Nearly 76,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 244 cases announced Wednesday. Five new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 2,215.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 328 new cases per day on Feb. 16 to 269 new cases per day on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden says he wants teachers vaccinated against coronavirus, but New Hampshire is not moving them up on the priority list.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sununu announced Tuesday that the state will host a by-appointment-only mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on March 6, 7 and 8.

The mass vaccination site is not open to walk-in appointments. The state will reach out to individuals with later first dose appointments in April and offer them the opportunity to move up their appointment to this weekend.

The state said it hopes to vaccinate over 10,000 people at the site, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Only those who have confirmed an appointment change with the state will be able to receive the vaccine. Anyone who has not heard from the state about moving up their appointment is asked not to show up to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Several hospitals in New Hampshire have come up with a daily strategy to avoid chaos when people try to get leftover vaccination doses at the end of the day.

The state is now making preparations for Phase 2A of its vaccine plan; it is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1B, which includes people with disabilities and medical vulnerabilities and their caregivers.

As of last week, New Hampshire had administered 197,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 91,000 second doses — amounting to 7% of the state’s population that’s fully vaccinated.