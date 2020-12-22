Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

More than 37,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, with 847 cases announced Monday that included results from several days previous days. The number of deaths stood at 656.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 613 new cases per day on Dec. 6 to 798 new cases per day on Dec. 20.

Questions surround the death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch from coronavirus, including whether he contracted the virus at a Republican meeting where there was no mask-wearing or social distancing.

At his last press conference Thursday, Sununu said that coronavirus fatalities and hospitalizations "are still going to be elevated for quite some time," despite the arrival of the first shipments of coronavirus vaccines in New Hampshire.

Sununu said he thought residents generally did a good job of avoiding large holiday gatherings around Thanksgiving and he hopes they will have that same mentality heading into Christmas.

"We did see a bit of a bump after Thanksgiving with case numbers and we could see another bump after Christmas," he said. "Those are all just telltale signs that we have a long way to go. We have to stay disciplined for a number of months ahead."

Over the weekend, Sununu publicly criticized congressional leaders who took to social media showing themselves getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Shortly after several congressional leaders took to social media showing themselves getting the COVID19 vaccine, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took to social media to call them out.

The governor said he blames each and every one of the senators and representatives who got vaccinated before long-term care residents.

“Because every single one of those vials that’s being used for a congressman or a senator that has been doing nothing, that hasn’t been on the front lines, is another vial of vaccine that isn’t going to a nurse or a resident in a long-term care facility,” Sununu said.

“We’re on the verge of a shutdown right now and they’re getting in line for a vaccine when they’ve actually done nothing for the last eight months,” he added. “I think I’m just trying to express what most people feel.”

The vaccines allotted to Congress are designed to ensure government continuity amid the crisis. So, at the direction of Congress’ attending physician, several lawmakers received their first dose of the vaccine.