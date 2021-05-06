Gov. Sununu Gives Update on NH's COVID-19 Response: WATCH LIVE

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give his weekly update on New Hampshire's COVID-19 response on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

At his last update a week ago, Sununu released the state's "Universal Best Practices" guidance to replace its "Safer at Home" COVID rules. The document offers "recommendations for all individuals, businesses, and organizations to consider and implement for the operation of their business" effective Friday.

"We're just reemphasizing the most important parts of the guidance, mandates that we previously had in place," he said.

Sununu also said last week that the state's vaccination drive continues, but the demand is starting to plateau.

That's due in part to so many people getting at least their first shot of the vaccine already -- more than 50% by the state's count, and even more than that by the state's count.

The governor insisted that the state would keep working to vaccinate people regardless of whether there was much demand.

Sununu also announced last week that state workers will return to the office May 10.

"All agencies are getting the same message, we're not picking or choosing certain agencies or divisions or departments," he said. "We expect to be fully operational and in person, with buildings open to the public, with public access for the business transactions that have to happen one-on-one."

More than 95,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 198 cases announced Wednesday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,308.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 345 new cases per day on April 20 to 211 new cases per day on Tuesday.