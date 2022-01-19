Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Omicron Surge in NH

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on the omicron COVID-19 surge in the state on Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from the Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord.

When he last spoke a week ago, Sununu expressed concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state as a result of the omicron-fueled surge.

COVID is surging across New Hampshire, which "is to see more cases than its ever seen," Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.

"There is a very strong resurgence of omicron across New Hampshire," he said. "We are likely to see more cases than we have ever seen."

The level of hospitalizations was high enough to scare the governor, and he said he expects it to stay high for weeks if not months. His comments came just a week after state officials had said cases appeared to be leveling off.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire reported 1,785 new positive test results for Monday, 2,800 cases from Sunday, 5,511 cases from Saturday and 2,901 for Friday for a total of almost 13,000 cases over the 4-day weekend. The state also announced three new COVID-19 related deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been over 250,000 New Hampshire residents with COVID and over 2,000 deaths. Over 400 people are currently hospitalized.