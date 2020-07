The governor and the states U.S. senators are coming together this morning to call on the U.S. Senate to pass additional federal COVID-19 relief legislation.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Senator Chris Murphy and Senator Richard Blumenthal will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. in Hartford.

NBC News reports that Democrats want another round of stimulus payments up to $1,200 to go out but Senate Republicans are on the fence or opposed.

Blumenthal, Murphy are Democrats, as is Governor Lamont.