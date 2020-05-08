Governor Expected to Provide Guidelines for Some Businesses to Reopen on May 20

The governor will give an update today on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Connecticut and he is expected to begin rolling out details on guidelines businesses that will be able to reopen on May 20 will need to follow.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold his briefing at 4 p.m. and he will be joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman.

During his briefing on Thursday, Lamont said the number of coronavirus hospitalizations fell again for a second straight day after a one-day increase on Tuesday.

Prior to that, the state saw 12 straight days of a decline in the net number of COIVD-19 hospitalizations. Lamont said hospitalizations were down about 30-percent from the peak of the crisis.

The governor was joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, a group working on a four-phase plan to slowly reopen segments of Connecticut's economy beginning on May 20 and continuing for the next several months.

The seven criteria to begin the reopening process are:

14-day decline of Hospitalizations

Increased testing available

Sufficient contact tracing capacity

Protect vulnerable populations

Adequate healthcare capacity

Adequate supply of PPE

Appropriate workplace safeguards

Lamont said he will begin rolling out details Friday on guidelines to businesses that should be followed to reopen on May 20.

One type of business that won't be included in the May 20 date is gyms.