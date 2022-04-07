Conn. Gov Lamont Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Max Reiss, director of communications for the governor, said Lamont took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test this morning and it showed a positive diagnosis, which was later confirmed with a second rapid self-test.

Lamont will quarantine at home for the next five days and will not attend any in-person events or meetings, Reiss said.

Lamont Tweeted that he is not experiencing any symptoms.

The governor received his second booster of a COVID-19 vaccine last week.

“I wanted you to hear straight from me that I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I feel good and I’m not experiencing any symptoms. We’ve done contact tracing to let people know. Thankfully I’m double boosted and I encourage everyone to get your vaccine and boosters if eligible,” Lamont Tweeted.

“He is currently awaiting the results of a PCR test. Our office has also conducted contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts. He is feeling good and not experiencing any symptoms, and he is grateful that he is receiving protection from the second booster shot he received last week,” Reiss said in a statement.

“Per CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the governor will quarantine at home for the next five days and not attend any in-person events or meetings. He will continue to monitor himself for symptoms and will take another PCR test in several days. The governor continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive their boosters in order to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Reiss added.