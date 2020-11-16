Governor Lamont, Senators Murphy and Blumenthal in Quarantine After Gov.'s Staff Member Contracts COVID-19

Gov. Ned Lamont is self-quarantining after his director of communications tested positive for COVID-19. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with the governor's chief of staff, Paul Mounds, and chief operating officer Josh Geballe are also in quarantine after Max Reiss, the governor's director of communications tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the governor's office announced Friday night that a senior staff member tested positive for the virus.
Reiss later released a statement on Twitter stating that he was the one who tested positive.
This is the first known case of coronavirus within the Office of the Governor.
Reiss has not exhibited any symptoms and is home in isolation, according to the governor's office.
Senator Blumenthal said in a tweet that he was recently tested and is currently in self-isolation. He also said he did not come in close contact with Reiss.
Murphy said in a tweet that he was recently tested for COVID-19 is in self-isolation after attending an event with the governor on Friday. He said that he was not in close contact with Reiss but is taking extra precautions.
“We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe,” Mounds said in a statement.
“While this is the first case within our administration, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have experienced COVID-19, and thousands of others have lost their lives. Even in an administration with consistent testing of all individuals who interact with the governor on a regular basis and wear masks at all times, this is a reminder that no testing regimen is full-proof," Mounds continued.
The administration's senior staff and Gov. Lamont continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week, the governor's office said.
Contact tracing is underway and all members of the Lamont administration who had been in close contact with Reiss will self-quarantine for 14 days.
No additional positive cases have been reported.
