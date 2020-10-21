State Officials Announce COVID-19 Funding to Support Local Health Districts

State officials are providing support for local health districts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through grants that can be used for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, community outreach and more.

Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting director for the Connecticut Department Public Health, said the funding comes from an agreement between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state and local departments of health will be receiving funding.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate had increased to 3 percent for the first time since June, meaning 3 percent of the COVID-19 tests done in the state were coming back positive.

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate was 2.4% on Friday, but declined over the weekend to 1.7% before rising again.

State officials said the spread has been coming from small social gatherings.

As of Monday, the positivity rate in the United States was 7 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state was a COVID-19 hot spot early in the pandemic and the governor issued several executive orders that closed many businesses in an effort to get the pandemic under control. The state is now in the third stage of reopening.

Lamont was at Charter Oak Park Pavilion in Manchester for a news conference at 11:30 a.m. and he was joined by Gifford as well as other state and local officials.

Manchester received a grant and the state Department of Public Health is evaluating additional applications with the expectations that many more local departments of health will be receiving funding.