Governor Lamont to Give 4 P.M. Update on COVID-19 in CT

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Connecticut. The news conference will be a video conference call.

On Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.98 percent and 816 people with the virus were hospitalized.

"Our COVID cases are ramping up," Lamont said earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut has had more than 97,000 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and the governor said the state will likely be heading to 100,000 cumulative cases by the weekend.

As cases climb, Lamont said he and the governors of the surrounding states are doing everything they can to keep in-person learning on the table.

"Whatever restrictions we have to take, we're doing it so we can keep our schools open," Lamont said in a video tweeted Wednesday.

The governor has been in self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” after his director of communications tested positive for coronavirus.

Lamont will be joined by Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe, who are also in quarantine.

He will also be joined by Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull and Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

A member of the governor’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's chief of staff announced Wednesday evening.