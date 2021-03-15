Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be giving a briefing this afternoon on the impact the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is having on the state of Connecticut.

Lamont will hold a briefing by videoconference at 4 p.m. You can watch it live in this article.

The briefing comes days before the state Friday will ease some COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for nearly a year since the coronavirus pandemic started and a week before the state expands the eligibility for people in Connecticut to get coronavirus vaccines to people who are 55 years old and up.

Connecticut is keeping the mask mandate that requires people to wear a masks or cloth face covering that cover a person's nose and mouth when you are in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, whether indoors or outdoors.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.



Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

75 and up -- eligible now

65 and up - eligible now

55 and up - eligible now

45 to 54: March 22 -- an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible

35 to 44: April 12 - an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible

16 to 34: May 3

Connecticut will be easing some COVID-19 restrictions on Friday and that will affect restaurants. This is what it means for the restaurant industry.

Changes Coming on Friday

All capacity limits will be eliminated for the following businesses, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required:

Restaurants Maximum of eight people per table 11 p.m. required closing time for dining rooms

Retail

Libraries

Personal services

Indoor recreation Excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity

Gyms/fitness centers

Museums, aquariums and zoos

Offices

Houses of worship

Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts: Social and recreational gatherings at private residence 25 people indoors 100 people outdoors Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues 100 people indoors 200 people outdoors

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance

Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance.

Lifting the CT Travel Advisory Mandate

The governor will also be lifting the state's travel advisory mandate, making it a recommendation rather than a requirement into a recommendation.

Passengers will no longer be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days after travel.

COVID-19 Restriction Changes Coming to Connecticut on March 29

Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20

COVID-19 Restriction Changes Coming to Connecticut on April 2

Outdoor amusement parks can open

Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people

Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity

Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

