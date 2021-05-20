CT COVID-19 Positivity Under 1% For First Time in 8 Months: Governor

The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in under 1% for the first time in eight months, Gov. Ned Lamont said in a press conference Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

Of 22,265 tests reported Thursday, 206 came back positive, a positivity rate of .93%. There are 141 people hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 4. Four new deaths were reported.

The governor compared the numbers to a year ago, on May 20, 2020, when the state first reopened. At that time, the state was only testing those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and recorded a positivity rate around 9%. There were 900 people hospitalized, and 57 deaths reported.

The state continues vaccination efforts. As of Thursday, the state reported 73% of adult population vaccinated with at least one shot, and 57% of adults fully vaccinated. overall, 49% of the population is fully vaccinated, Lamont said Thursday.

FUNDING FOR NEW PROGRAMS

The governor said Thursday that the state is on track economically, looking at a $470 million budget surplus for fiscal year 2021 and $6 billion in funding from the federal government.

Some of that money will focus on investment in the community. An estimated $1 billion will be used over three years to focus what Lamont described as "equity and opportunity" programming, including:

Lifting up children Home visits Child care expansion Summer enrichment Debt-free community college

Expanding affordable health care

Addressing mental health needs

Workforce development

Expanding affordable housing

Investment fund for small business

Criminal justice

Environmental justice

On Wednesday, the state ended a facemask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the state Department of Health issued new guidance, for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The new guidelines are in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and data surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines showing that people who are vaccinated are less likely to experience serious symptoms, and are less likely to become infected or transmit the virus, even if exposed.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate for Connecticut was 1.19 percent.