Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Update at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing this afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.58 percent, which is the lowest it has been in months.

On Thursday, the state announced that a new mass COVID-19 vaccine site will open Friday at Mohegan Sun.

Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. by video conference.

