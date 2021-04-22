COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 1.78%; 60% of all Adults Received the First Dose of the Vaccine

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate is down to 1.78% and 12 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday.

Connecticut's death toll is now 8,039. Earlier this week, the state hit the 8,000 mark in terms of virus-related deaths.

The governor said the 7-day average is 2.5%, which is the lowest its been in about a month and a half.

Hospitalizations are at 515, with an increase of eight since Wednesday.

Over 40,000 coronavirus tests were performed in the past day and a total of 737 came back positive.

The COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.81% on Wednesday.

60% of Adults in CT Got Their First Vaccine

Gov. Ned Lamont said the supply is now more than demand in many places across Connecticut. He announced that 60% of all adults in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The governor said he hopes the state will reach 70% of adults getting vaccinated in the coming weeks.

A total of approximately 1.76 million first doses have been administered and roughly 1.18 million residents are fully vaccinated.

The 65 and over population is nearing 90% of adults receiving the first dose of the vaccine. The governor said 90% and above would be considered herd immunity.

"We're seeing appointments readily available across the state," said Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe. He said the current goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible through community outreach efforts.

As more people get vaccinated against coronavirus, Lamont plans to continue to ease or lift restrictions that have been in place since early in the pandemic, which started to affect the state in March 2020.

The governor will ease some restrictions on May 1 and he plans to eliminate most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions for every sector by May 19, but some mask requirements will remain in effect.

COVID-19 Changes Effective Saturday, May 1:

The curfew for restaurants, entertainment venues, recreation venues, and theaters will be moved back one hour to midnight.

Bars that do not serve food can open for service, but only outdoors. Food is still required when serving alcohol indoors.

The eight-person per table limit will be lifted outdoors, It will remain in effect for indoor dining.

COVID-19 Restriction Changes Effective Wednesday, May 19:

All remaining business restrictions will end.

Indoor masks will continue.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health will issue recommendations for indoor and large outdoor events.