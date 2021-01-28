Governor Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 at 4 P.M.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this afternoon on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut was 4.4 percent.

The state is in phase 1b of the coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.

Healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders were the first groups to be eligible for the vaccine. Connecticut residents who are 75 and older are now able to get them as well.

The next groups that will be eligible are people between 65 and 74, followed by frontline essential workers and people with an underlying medical condition with increased risk for severe illness.

People in congregate settings will be phased in throughout Phase 1b.

Learn more about how to get a vaccine here.

Lamont will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m.