No New Coronavirus Deaths in CT, Hospitalizations Decrease

The legislature extended the governor's emergency powers through Feb. 9.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Connecticut and hospitalizations have decreased by eight since Friday.

Hospitalizations in the state now stand at 52 and the death toll remains at 4,465.

An additional 384 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state's total cases to 52,879.

There have been 45,572 tests performed since Friday. That is about a 0.85% positive test rate.

Governor Ned Lamont said 30% of Connecticut schools will be reopening full time this fall. Many of these schools are in rural or suburban areas, Lamont said. 28% of schools will be starting hybrid with plans to shift soon to full time. 41% of schools will utilize a hybrid format while 1% of schools will implement distance learning.