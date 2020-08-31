coronavirus in connecticut

No New Coronavirus Deaths in CT, Hospitalizations Decrease

Governor Lamont at COVID-19 briefing
NBC Connecticut

The legislature extended the governor's emergency powers through Feb. 9.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Connecticut and hospitalizations have decreased by eight since Friday.

Hospitalizations in the state now stand at 52 and the death toll remains at 4,465.

U.S. & World

USPS 8 hours ago

We Mailed 155 Letters From a Dozen States. There Were Some Delays

Joe Biden 5 hours ago

Biden Hits Campaign Trail, Blames Trump for City Violence

An additional 384 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state's total cases to 52,879.

There have been 45,572 tests performed since Friday. That is about a 0.85% positive test rate.

Governor Ned Lamont said 30% of Connecticut schools will be reopening full time this fall. Many of these schools are in rural or suburban areas, Lamont said. 28% of schools will be starting hybrid with plans to shift soon to full time. 41% of schools will utilize a hybrid format while 1% of schools will implement distance learning.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicschool reopening plangov. ned lamont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us