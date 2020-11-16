Governor Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday to provide updates on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

On Friday afternoon, the governor’s office announced that Lamont was self-quarantining after his director of communications tested positive for COVID-19 and the governor's chief of staff, Paul Mounds, and chief operating officer Josh Geballe were also self-quarantining.

Lamont will give updates during a video conference and he will be joined by several members of his administration as well as Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, of the Yale School of Public Health, who is one of the chairs of President-Elect Biden's Coronavirus Task Force.

On Friday, the state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 6.37%.

