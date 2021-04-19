coronavirus in connecticut

Governor Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing This Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this afternoon to give an update on the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. by videoconference.

As of Friday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.27 percent.

All Connecticut residents, 16 years old and up, as well as people who study and work here and meet the same age requirements, are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.  

If you want a vaccine but have not yet gotten an appointment, here are some tips to help you find one.

Tips: How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in CT

