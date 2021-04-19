Governor Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing This Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this afternoon to give an update on the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. by videoconference.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As of Friday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.27 percent.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️46,768 tests were administered and 1,062 came back positive (2.27% rate)

➡️486 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 19)

➡️There have been 5 additional deaths



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/6UwYPDklo3 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 16, 2021

All Connecticut residents, 16 years old and up, as well as people who study and work here and meet the same age requirements, are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you want a vaccine but have not yet gotten an appointment, here are some tips to help you find one.