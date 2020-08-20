coronavirus in connecticut

Governor to Give 4 P.M. Briefing on COVID-19 Impact on CT

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the impact COVID-19 is having on the state and the state’s response to the virus.

On Wednesday, the governor released s statement saying that the more than one million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been recorded in Connecticut.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that our agencies, state-contracted laboratories, and testing partners have done to ensure that we have a test available for everyone who needs one in our state,” Lamont said in a statement. “This is a significant milestone, but we have to continue these efforts and keep going. We’re committed to moving forward with initiatives that keep testing available in the state to protect our residents, maintain the progress of our safe reopening, and get children back to school. I want to thank our partners in both the public and private sectors that have made this milestone a reality.”

